Amber Alert issued for El Paso 2-year-old

El Paso police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday evening. He was abducted by 30-year-old Kenji Montoya around 8:45 p.m. Police say they were in a gray 2020 Dodge Journey with Texas license plate TKR0213.
