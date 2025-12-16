AI photo‑matching tool reunites North Texas woman with her cat after 103 days A North Texas woman was reunited with her missing senior cat, Grayson, more than 100 days after he disappeared, thanks to Petco Love Lost — an AI‑powered image‑recognition tool that matches photos of lost pets with found‑pet reports. After Pam Connett uploaded Grayson’s picture, the system flagged a high‑confidence match posted by a good Samaritan, leading to their reunion. Petco Love says the technology compares patterns and markings to score potential matches.