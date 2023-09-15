Watch CBS News

Addison kicks off Oktoberfest celebrations

Addison Oktoberfest is special because it opened September 15 to coincide with the opening of the Munich Oktoberfest. The festival is at Addison Circle Park through Sunday. Tickets are $10 for ages 10 and up.
