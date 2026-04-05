A mild week ahead after a great Easter Sunday We hope you enjoy some egg-cellent weather as part of your Easter Sunday! It's a cool start to the day, grab the jacket if headed to an early morning service or egg hunt. Plenty of sunshine will stay in the forecast today with a breeze from the north. Highs will eventually top out in the low 70s by the afternoon, making for an egg-ceptional forecast. Lauren Bostwick's full forecast: https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/cbs-news-texas-weather-forecast-4-5-2026/