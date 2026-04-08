5‑year‑old alerts family to overnight East Texas house fire, helping six escape A Longview family says they are grateful to be alive after their home caught fire in the middle of the night. All six people inside made it out safely thanks to 5‑year‑old Jaden, who spotted the flames and woke everyone up. Relatives say he ran through the house yelling “fire,” giving the family enough time to escape as smoke began filling the rooms. Fire crews later praised the child for his quick action — a moment he proudly embraced.