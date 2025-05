4th escaped New Orleans inmate captured, 6 inmates still at large Authorities said Monday that a total reward of $20,000 was being offered for information leading to the arrest of each inmate, with $10,000 coming from the FBI, another $5,000 from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and $5,000 more from CrimeStoppers. The FBI and CrimeStoppers had increased their rewards from $5,000 and $2,000, respectively.