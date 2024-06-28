Watch CBS News

2nd officer taken into custody in Uvalde

A grand jury has indicted Pete Arredondo, the ex-Uvalde CISD police chief, and Adrian Gonzales, a former Uvalde school police officer, more than two years after the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting.
