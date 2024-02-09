Watch CBS News

2 million hand steamers recalled

A major recall is in place for an estimated 2 million hand steamers. They can spray hot water where the steam is supposed to come out. The units were sold under the brand name Steamfast, Vornado and Sharper Image.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.