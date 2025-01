102-year-old World War II veteran John "Lucky" Luckadoo reflects on his service John "Lucky" Luckadoo served our country with grit and bravery in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. At 102, he still drives and lives independently at a retirement community. He has written a book about his service and even met Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks at the Hollywood premiere of the miniseries "Masters of the Air."