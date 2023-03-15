Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott 'mutually agreed' to part ways after 7 seasons

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The 214 era in Dallas is over – after seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, running back Ezekiel Elliott has been released.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed in a statement that the team has parted ways with Elliott.

"We have mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he will be able to experience free agency, and we can increase our flexibility and options as well," Jones said. "This is one of the toughest parts of operating a team. Moments like this come, and extremely difficult decisions and choices are made."

"We will always have a special place and love for Zeke and what he means to our Cowboys family, both as a person and a player," Jones continued. "That will never change."

According to CBS Sports, the team was unable to come to an agreement on a reworked contract with Elliott. The running back was set for a $16.7 million cap hit, and this move will open up at least $4.9 million for their 2023 cap.

Elliott has four years remaining on a massive six-year, $90 million extension he signed in 2019, CBS Sports confirmed.

Elliott has 8,262 career yards rushing, third on the Dallas list behind Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith, the NFL's career leading rusher, and Tony Dorsett.

Ezekiel Elliott's rushing yards per game in career



2016 108.7

2017 98.3

2018 95.6

2019 84.8

2020 65.3

2021 58.9

2022 58.4 pic.twitter.com/U9GvwxErzN — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 15, 2023

Elliott was an instant star as the fourth overall pick out of Ohio State in 2016, leading the NFL with 1,631 yards as a rookie and helping the Cowboys to the top seed in the NFC alongside fellow first-year sensation Prescott, who edged his teammate for 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Elliott's second season was interrupted by a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations. Elliott fought the ban in federal court, but abandoned the two-month effort 10 games into the 2017 season.

Despite the suspension, Elliott still led the league in yards rushing per game, then added a second rushing title in 2018 when he and Prescott won their first playoff game together, a wild-card victory over Seattle.

Injuries slowed Elliott somewhat in his final two seasons, although he rarely missed games. He had career lows of 876 yards and a 3.8-yard average per carry last season.

