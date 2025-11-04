Wyatt Johnston's shootout goal lifts Dallas Stars over Edmonton 4-3 in a season rematch

Wyatt Johnston had three assists before making the game-ending shot in a shootout as the Dallas Stars beat Edmonton 4-3 on Tuesday night, in their first meeting since the Oilers eliminated them in the Western Conference Final for the second season in a row.

Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist for the Stars.

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Vasily Podkolzin scored for Edmonton, which led 2-0 only 7:07 in while playing for the third time in four days.

Casey DeSmith had 23 saves before stopping two of three shots in the shootout. Jake Oettinger was on the bench, but didn't play for Dallas after the birth of his first child.

Stuart Skinner, who beat the Stars in the last two West finals, stopped 24 shots.

After having the primary assist on Draisaitl's power-play goal from about 30 feet directly to the left of the net in the second period, McDavid put the Oilers up 3-1 at 7:51 of the third period.

With four points and 17 assists, McDavid joined Sidney Crosby as the only active players to reach 20 points within the first 15 games of a season seven times.

Only 46 seconds after McDavid's goal, Rantanen scored his second of the game, seventh of the season and 301st of his career.

Miro Heiskanen tied it at 3 with 7:40 left in regulation when he knocked in the puck after it ricocheted off the back wall and to the opposite side of Skinner.

Along with the playoff rematch, Glen Gultzan was on the Stars bench as head coach after spending the past seven seasons as an assistant in Edmonton.

The Oilers wrapped up the West final with a 6-3 win in Game 5 in Dallas on May 29. They eliminated the Stars in six games in 2024.

Oilers: Host Colorado on Saturday.

Stars: Host Anaheim on Thursday night.