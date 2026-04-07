Wyatt Johnston's OT goal lifts Stars past Flames in 4-3 win

Wyatt Johnston scored twice, including in overtime, to lead the Dallas Stars to the 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Johnston scored 3:39 into overtime on a power-play backhand shot. Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen each got an assist on the goal. Johnston scored two goals in the game.

Justin Hryckowian and Robertson each scored for the Stars. Robertson's wrist shot 4:51 into the third period sent the game to overtime.

Zayne Parekh, Yegor Sharangovich and Joel Farabee scored for the Flames.

Jake Oettinger stopped 17 shots in the win for the Stars. Devin Cooley made 21 saves for the Flames.

The Stars won 62% of the faceoffs in the game.

Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl left early in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Flames: Visit the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Stars: Host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.