World Cup tourism significantly boosts McKinney Airbnb host's business

Ahead of the World Cup, Airbnb encouraged homeowners to take advantage of the tournament by renting out their homes – and for McKinney homeowner Jennifer Smith, it paid off.

CBS News Texas

Her historic cottages in downtown McKinney became a home away from home for international soccer fans.

"It has been a really sweet opportunity and much more than I expected," she said.

Among her most memorable guests were visitors from Japan who told her they wanted an authentic Texas experience – one that included relaxing on a front porch swing and gathering around an outdoor fire pit. Smith welcomed them with a gift basket filled with local goodies.

"They sent us a message, and they just appreciated it," she said. "They enjoyed trying everything."

Compared to last summer, Smith says the World Cup made a significant difference for her business.

"Our net income was up 78% in the month of June," she said.

Airbnb says demand in North Texas surged during the tournament. After France advanced to face Spain in the semifinal, searches for local stays jumped nearly 300%.

"I thought it would be maybe passive income, a little bonus, a little more that we would do… and it has been so much fun," Smith said.

She says Airbnb's built‑in tools make managing her properties easier than she expected.

"So even with pricing, I can modify it, but I just let them take care of it with what they have in auto pricing, and it's worked out very well," she said.

While she doesn't expect World Cup‑sized crowds again soon, she notes that North Texas regularly hosts major events that continue to bring guests to her properties.

"The best part has been the relationships," she said. "That's a lot of it – just to be able to show people our southern hospitality."