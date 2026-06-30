World Cup fans in North Texas on the hunt for prized jerseys

With soccer being all the craze right now due to the World Cup, many in North Texas have been on the hunt for jerseys.

Najera Sports, right off Jefferson Blvd in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood, said they've been booming with business ever since the tournament kicked off.

"We expected it to be busy, maybe not this much, but it was definitely a surprise," said Vanessa Najera, whose family owns Najera Sports.

Najera says Mexico, Portugal and Argentina jerseys have been flying off the racks. Customers say they've gone to three, sometimes even four stores to find a specific jersey.

"Drove about 40 minutes just to get here, so, I wasn't going to go home empty-handed," said Rabee Shakil.

Najera say they are usually busy the day before any match at Dallas Stadium.

"We actually had to close very late yesterday. We closed around 10 p.m., we usually close at 7 p.m.," said Najera.

She says with knockout rounds starting, they are paying close attention to which teams advance so they can keep those team jerseys in stock.

"So, for example, [Tuesday], Mexico is playing. We had to stock up on our Mexico jerseys. I'm running very low on them, but what we have, we put out, for example, like the white jerseys that everyone's looking for. I have a few black left, I'm out of the green," said Najera.