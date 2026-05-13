Health officials ramp up preparations ahead of 2026 World Cup

With less than a month until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, health officials across the country are stepping up safety preparations as they monitor the recent hantavirus outbreak and other potential health threats ahead of the massive international event.

In Arlington, World Cup signs have been installed, with the days until kickoff ticking down.

"We're really excited," said Natalia Tovilla-Bátiz, who was visiting from Canada.

"The spirit of soccer and that adrenaline rush of waiting to see if your team scores," said Rose Talebi, who lives in North Texas.

Public health agencies coordinate response

As fan adrenaline builds, public health officials in host cities are also preparing for the challenges posed by millions of visitors arriving from around the world. On Wednesday, health leaders said they're tracking infectious diseases, monitoring food safety, preparing for extreme heat, coordinating with hospitals for possible emergencies, and more. The update came from the Big Cities Health Coalition, which represents more than 30 urban health departments serving over 62 million Americans, including Dallas County.

"We're coordinating with hospitals, EMS, county law enforcement as well as our state and federal partners," said Dr. Monika Roy, the deputy health officer and infectious disease and response branch director for the county of Santa Clara public health. "And so, everyone is operating through an emergency operation center, to ensure that there is coordination across these entities so we're well prepared and poised to respond to any unplanned events."

Officials address recent hantavirus outbreak

Officials also addressed the recent hantavirus outbreak.

"The risk to the public remains extremely low, right now person to person spread of hantavirus can happen, but it's extremely rare," said Alister Martin, the health commissioner with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Dallas County expands mosquito surveillance

In Dallas County, health officials said they're expanding mosquito surveillance and testing for additional viruses, including chikungunya, dengue, Zika, and West Nile. Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said the surge in international travelers could increase the risk of mosquito‑borne illnesses that are not common in North Texas.

"With all the people coming from all over the world, there are some places where these diseases are more prevalent, and so there's more risk of someone having that infection coming into our community, and so we need to monitor for that," Huang told CBS News Texas.

Hospitals prepare for increased demand

Huang said the county is also sampling wastewater and conducting hospital visits to make sure facilities are prepared.

"Get updated on your vaccinations before all of this, make sure you're up to date. You know, if you can, you know, be conscious of, crowded areas… poor ventilation and things like that," Huang said.

Fans remain optimistic despite concerns

With only 29 days to go until the first soccer match, fans said they're hoping for the best.

"I'd hope they'd do whatever like security measures they normally do for bigger events, but I don't think any particular concerns or fears," Talebi said.