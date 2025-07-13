Woman's body recovered at Lake Lewisville after reported drowning, officials say

A woman's body has been recovered from Lake Lewisville after a reported drowning on Sunday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.

Officers responded early Sunday morning after a call was received from a private dock on Eagle Point Road. The caller said they couldn't find their friend who had walked from one private boat slip to another, according to the Lewisville Police Department. The caller said their friend, the woman later recovered, never arrived at the other slip, and they couldn't find her.

Game Wardens, the Lewisville Fire Department and Lewisville PD Criminal Investigations Division also responded.

Officials said the woman's body was found in the water, near a private boat slip around 7:30 a.m.

Lewisville PD said at this time, detectives do not suspect foul play. The woman was not wearing a life jacket, and the initial information suggests "alcohol may have been a factor."

"While this appears to be a drowning, the Denton County Medical Examiner responded and will be responsible for identifying the victim as well as determining the cause of death," a statement from Lewisville PD reads. " We do not believe weather played a factor in this incident."

The victim has not been identified at this time.