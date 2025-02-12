Woman killed by vehicle while standing outside stalled car on I-20 in Arlington

ARLINGTON – A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while standing outside her stalled car on the interstate.

On Tuesday at approximately 11:33 p.m., officers responded to the westbound lanes of I-20 near Matlock Road following reports of a collision involving a pickup truck and a car, according to a news release from the Arlington Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the woman lying unresponsive in the roadway and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the woman was the driver of the 2006 Ford Mustang.

Witnesses told officers that the Mustang appeared to have stalled and was positioned sideways across two highway lanes, the news release states.

Police believe the woman exited her vehicle and was standing in a traffic lane when a 2024 Toyota Tundra hit her and her car.

The driver of the Tundra was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Given the conditions at the time and the position of the Mustang, investigators believe the driver of the Tundra was unable to see the Mustang before the crash, per the news release.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection to the crash.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the woman's name.