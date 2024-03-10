Watch CBS News
Woman found lying in the street, Dallas police investigating

DALLAS — One suspect is in custody after police found a woman lying in the street in southeast Dallas.

On March 10, at around 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a kidnapping and major accident call at 1300 Murdock Road. When police arrived, they found a woman lying in the street. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the woman died at the scene.

The preliminary investigation determined a suspect stole a vehicle with the victim inside before speeding away, losing control of the vehicle, and hitting a utility pole.

The suspect driver was arrested and taken to a local hospital. Police say the suspect will not be identified until he is formally charged. 

First published on March 10, 2024 / 6:04 PM CDT

