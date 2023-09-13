1 person injured after fire breaks out at Wise County oil & gas facility

1 person injured in Wise County fire at oil and gas facility

DECATUR (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person was injured after a fire broke out at an oil and gas facility in Wise County Wednesday morning.

Wise County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Craig Johnson said he didn't know the extent of the person's injuries, only that he was taken to the hospital.

As of 11:55 a.m. on Sept. 13 firefighters continued to work to keep the fire from spreading at the facility located at Private Road 3171 and County Road 3170.

Chopper 11 flew overhead, showing one of three large containers on fire. Thick black smoke poured out of it, in addition to flames.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.