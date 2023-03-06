Watch CBS News
Winning $2M Powerball ticket bought at RaceTrac in Plano

By Annie Gimbel

CBS Texas

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTEXAS) – Plano is home to another multi-millionaire thanks to a winning Powerball ticket bought at RaceTrac. 

The $2 million ticket was bought at the store located at 5700 State Highway 121.

The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket with Power Play matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (11-24-58-66-67), but not the red Powerball number (26). The Power Play number was 3.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. 

By choosing Power Play for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times. 

A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. 

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 2:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

