Windy, mild Friday ahead for North Texas as arctic front brings potential for light snow

It's finally Friday, and clouds hang over North Texas as a steady stream of Pacific moisture moves in this morning. However, the clouds will clear out later, making way for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

The First Alert Satellite and Radar shows some rain falling, but much of it won't reach the ground just yet as really dry air is in place. There is a 10% chance of seeing sprinkles this morning into the early afternoon.

A tighter pressure gradient is in place for Friday, and North Texas will see a windy day with gusts possibly reaching up to 35 mph. This south-southwest wind will keep temperatures mild throughout the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's opening day.

High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 60s in the metroplex, while some areas in west North Texas may reach the 70s.

CBS News Texas

First Alert Weather Days are in effect from Sunday through Tuesday for two things — dangerously cold wind chills during the morning hours and a chance of flurries or light snow from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A new arctic front and the possibility of light snow in North Texas

An arctic front will move through North Texas overnight Friday, dropping temperatures to the upper 30s to low 40s by Saturday morning. The cold air will settle in this weekend and will stick around through the beginning of next week.

Be mindful of the wind chills expected on Sunday and the start of next week. Some areas in North Texas will have wind chills in the single digits on Sunday morning and in the low teens on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Morning temperatures will drop to the low 20s, so take precautions for your home and remember the 4 P's:

There is a low chance of snow flurries or light snow in the forecast from Monday night into Tuesday, if the atmosphere can overcome some of the dry air in place.

Long-range models are not fully in agreement on the snow predictions, but CBS News Texas meteorologists predict the heavier and higher chances of snow will be further south of North Texas.

