Acting Wilmer police chief, city council member arrested in separate criminal cases, authorities say

Wilmer is facing new turmoil just weeks after its mayor resigned, with two city leaders now arrested in separate criminal cases, including the town's acting police chief.

The community of about 7,000 residents, Dallas County's last stop along I‑45 South, has recently been focused on the construction of massive data‑processing centers. That changed last Wednesday, when police responded to a Shell gas station and reviewed surveillance video from a confrontation there.

Officers say the footage shows 53‑year‑old Moses Garcia, a Wilmer City Council member, making a racial slur and threatening to physically harm a customer. Police planned to charge Garcia with a terroristic threat.

A signed arrest warrant for Garcia also outlines accusations against the city's acting police chief, Jesus Mancillas. Detectives say Mancillas arrived at the gas station, took surveillance video from an officer, and told police he would "handle and control" the investigation involving Garcia. Investigators say those actions impeded, prevented, and interfered with their work.

Mancillas, appointed acting chief just last week, was booked on a charge of interference with public duties.

Wilmer's interim city administrator, Frank Posada, issued a statement saying, "I had no knowledge that the Wilmer Police Department was contemplating or carrying out an arrest involving Mr. Mancillas. He was assisting the City of Wilmer at my request, and I am disappointed by what has occurred."

Posada did not address Mancillas' job status or comment on Garcia's arrest.

A city council meeting is scheduled for Thursday.