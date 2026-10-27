Will Texas Latino voters swing back toward Democrats in the midterm elections?

With early voting underway for the November midterm elections, candidates are making their final push to reach voters. For months, CBS News Texas has been tracking polls and hearing directly from politicians about their platforms.

But polls and campaign speeches tell only part of the story. They don't fully capture who Texans are or why certain issues matter to them.

To find out, Ken Molestina and a CBS News Texas crew hit the road to hear directly from voters across the Metroplex and get a sense of the Texas state of mind.

In a state with a thriving Latino population, Jefferson Boulevard in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood is one of countless places where Latino culture is proudly on display. Quinceañera dresses fill storefront windows, lowriders cruise the streets in weekly parades, and El Ranchito, a neighborhood restaurant, has been a staple since 1983.

CBS News Texas

El Ranchito hosts the League of United Latin American Citizens' monthly Chorizo & Menudo breakfast. The event transforms the restaurant into a forum where Latino voters gather to discuss the issues that matter most to them.

Attendees cited affordability, grocery prices and immigration as major concerns heading into the election. Voters said aggressive immigration enforcement has left many Latinos feeling uneasy, regardless of their citizenship status.

"They're afraid to go to the grocery store," said voter Martin Saenz. "They're afraid to go to church. They're afraid to take their kids to school. They're afraid to go to work."

"My whole life, I've always gotten, 'do you speak English?'" said another voter, Teresita Delgado.

Texas Latino voters shifted toward Republicans in 2024, helping President Donald Trump win reelection. Trump received 55% of the state's Latino vote, compared with 41% in 2020. The shift was especially notable along the border, where voters expressed frustration over high prices and illegal border crossings.

But polls suggest Latino voters could be shifting back toward Democrats this year.

"None of the above"

Tax preparer and Arlington resident Willie Rodriguez has been a proud member of the Republican Party for decades. He has long been disillusioned with the Democratic Party, saying its leaders have used Latinos as political props. But this year, he said he is frustrated with both parties.

"I may encourage people to vote for none of the above," he said.

Rodriguez said he is particularly frustrated with what he sees as the Republican Party's lack of action on immigration reform.

Through his work, he has seen firsthand how fear affects immigrant communities. In a typical year, Rodriguez said he processes 30 to 40 applications for Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, or ITINs, which are used for federal tax purposes by people who are not eligible for Social Security numbers.

This year, he has processed only five.

"If they're not preparing their returns, they're not doing their ITINs. There's a lot of money that's not being put into the Social Security trust fund," he said.

Rodriguez, along with more than 250 Hispanic business, faith, civic and community leaders from across the political spectrum, signed on to an open letter to Washington calling for work permits and legal pathways for long-term immigrants.

Rodriguez said he supports strong border security but wants lawmakers to show more compassion.

"I am a Republican. I am a conservative, I want to vote, but give me a reason to keep following this party," he said.

This is the second installment in a series of stories exploring the Texas state of mind ahead of the midterm elections. Read part one here.