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What do North Texans care about ahead of the November midterm elections?

By Lexi Salazar,
Ken Molestina
Ken Molestina
Prior to joining CBS 11 News in January 2014 as anchor and reporter, Ken was most recently a reporter for WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, he was a news anchor and reporter at KVIA-TV in El Paso, where he focused on crime and public safety reporting.
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Ken Molestina,
Michael Lozano

/ CBS Texas

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With early voting for the November midterm elections underway, candidates are making their final push to reach voters. For months, CBS News Texas has been following polls and hearing directly from politicians about their platforms. 

But polls and stump speeches only tell part of the story. Those things don't quite give the sense of who Texans are or why they care about the things they care about. 

For that, Ken Molestina and a CBS News Texas crew hit the road to hear directly from voters across the metroplex. For the next couple of weeks, until Election Day, we'll be hearing their stories. 

What do North Texans care about?

Over the past several weeks, we've spoken to Texans across the Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond about what they're concerned about ahead of Election Day. Here's a sampling of what we heard: 

"Gas prices, for one. A war that we don't know anything about."

"Unity."

"Cash, money, wages, jobs, the price of groceries."

"Family, God, country."

"Water rights."

"Health care is number one."

"No more fighting. No more blame."

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