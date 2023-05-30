Will AI boot you out of work?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Artificial Intelligence seems to be increasingly part of our lives for good, or bad.

Goldman Sachs recently predicted 300 million jobs will be lost or degraded by AI.

But here in north Texas–could AI impact your job?

CBS News Texas spoke with Jason Wachtel, managing partner at JW Michaels, a recruiting firm on what he is seeing when it comes to the impact AI is having on the jobs market in North Texas.

When it comes to layoffs or job replacements, North Texas could be more insulated than other places around the state such as Austin with more high-tech jobs.

Here's the caveat though, Wachtel said it's still too early to tell what kind of an impact the fast-developing AI would have as this technology seems to develop at a rapid pace.

"I think automation ai is going to make the world stronger and more efficient but it's definitely going to have some sort of impact on the labor force it's just a matter of what that impact is and unfortunately we're not going to know until it really hits us and it's still too early to tell what that's going to be," said Wachtel.

There's a low unemployment rate in North Texas and Wachtel doesn't believe that will change any time soon.

The jobs he doesn't see at risk are those in the medical field, lawyers and sales jobs among others.

However the jobs most at risk according to him are in warehousing, customer service, administration work, IT jobs.

Here's his advice to you if you're concerned about your job:

"What we keep saying is broaden your skill set, broaden your tool kit, if you're in customer service if you're in warehousing try to learn other skills so if ai has an impact you're not just pigeonholed in one specific area so really broaden what you do try to take on more responsibility try to be a quote unquote best athlete in that area so if part of your job is impacted by ai it's not the complete thing and you should be pretty safe moving forward," added Wachtel.

A lot is still unknown but Wachtel said only the future will answer a lot of questions.

Wachtel said this will likely be a place where there's high regulation from lawmakers to make sure most jobs are run by humans and not AI technology.