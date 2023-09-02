Watch CBS News
Local News

White Settlement police arrest man they say smoked meth in department's public restroom

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

Friday morning headlines for September 1, 2023
Friday morning headlines for September 1, 2023 02:22

WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSNewsTexas.com) — White Settlement police have arrested a man they say smoked meth in the department's public restroom.

On Friday, the White Settlement Police Department posted on X saying a man walked into their lobby and entered the public restroom. 

However, when an officer went in to check on the man—who had reportedly been inside the restroom for almost an hour—he was found smoking meth, police said.

The man was subsequently arrested and has since been identified as 40-year-old James Lackey.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 7:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.