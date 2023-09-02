White Settlement police arrest man they say smoked meth in department's public restroom

WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSNewsTexas.com) — White Settlement police have arrested a man they say smoked meth in the department's public restroom.

On Friday, the White Settlement Police Department posted on X saying a man walked into their lobby and entered the public restroom.

A man walked into our lobby and entered the public restroom. An officer went to check on the man after another employee reported the man was inside for almost an hour. The officer found the man smoking illicit drugs (meth) inside the public restroom. He was placed under arrest! pic.twitter.com/DujOM8PIo1 — WSPD (@WSPDTX) September 1, 2023

However, when an officer went in to check on the man—who had reportedly been inside the restroom for almost an hour—he was found smoking meth, police said.

The man was subsequently arrested and has since been identified as 40-year-old James Lackey.