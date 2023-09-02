White Settlement police arrest man they say smoked meth in department's public restroom
WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSNewsTexas.com) — White Settlement police have arrested a man they say smoked meth in the department's public restroom.
On Friday, the White Settlement Police Department posted on X saying a man walked into their lobby and entered the public restroom.
However, when an officer went in to check on the man—who had reportedly been inside the restroom for almost an hour—he was found smoking meth, police said.
The man was subsequently arrested and has since been identified as 40-year-old James Lackey.
