White Castle to open its first Texas restaurant in the DFW area. Here's where and when.

Fast food lovers, rejoice! Crave Cases and chicken rings are coming soon to North Texas.

Ohio-based burger chain White Castle announced Thursday that it is opening its first location in the Lone Star State at the Grandscape development in The Colony. It is expected to open the summer of 2026, the company said.

White Castle, the oldest burger chain in the country, is famous for its sliders: square-shaped mini hamburger patties with five small holes punched through to make for faster cooking.

"I have lived most of my life in Columbus, except for about nine years, when I lived and worked in Dallas, Texas," CEO Lisa Ingram said. "I knew at that time that, while I had wonderful sliders in my freezer, that someday, we wanted to have a true castle right here in the great state of Texas."

The announcement was punctuated by the "sprinkling of the onions." The purported tradition consists of throwing onions on the ground where the grills will be located before a new location is built.

Why White Castle chose North Texas for expansion

Jamie Richardson, White Castle's VP of marketing, said population growth was one reason they chose to expand into North Texas.

"As a family-owned business, when we look at where we're going to go next, it's a lot about understanding where the population is coming from. So there's a great group of people here who moved to Texas from other places," Richardson said.

It will be located near the corner of Destination Drive and Grandscape Boulevard, steps away from another Midwestern restaurant transplant, Portillo's.