Texas' voter registration deadline is soon. See all the key dates for the 2024 election.

Texas voters are nearing the deadline to register for the 2024 election. The last day to register to vote in the state — which has some of the strictest guidelines in the nation around registering and casting a ballot — is just days away.

Anyone who wants to vote but has recently moved to Texas, or even between counties, has until Monday to make sure they are on the voter rolls.

Whether you plan to mail in a ballot, drop one off or show up at the polls, here are some key dates and deadlines to know as the election approaches.

When is the last day to register to vote in Texas?

The last day to register to vote in Texas is Monday, Oct. 7.

Voter registration is by county in Texas. Texans who were registered to vote but have moved to a new county must register again with their new county to be eligible to vote. Texas does not have same-day voter registration.

Those looking to confirm their voter registration can look it up by visiting Texas' "Am I Registered?" portal.

When is the last day to mail in your mail-in ballot in Texas?

All mail-in ballots sent from within the U.S. must reach the county elections office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6, the day after Election Day. Those ballots must have a postmark showing they were mailed by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Mail-in ballots sent from overseas must reach the county elections office by the fifth day following Election Day. Like ballots mailed from inside the U.S., those ballots must also have a postmark showing they were mailed by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In Texas, only those who are eligible to vote by mail can do so. To be eligible to vote by mail, a voter must be: at least 65 years old; sick or disabled; out of their county on Nov. 5 as well as during the period for early in-person voting; expected to give birth within three weeks of Election Day; or be confined in jail while otherwise eligible, according to the state.

When is the last day to vote early in Texas?



The early voting period in Texas runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1. Hours vary by county.

There are no special qualifications for early voters in Texas. Registered voters can choose to vote early or cast their ballots on Election Day.

When is the last day to drop off your ballot in Texas?

Texas voters who have requested a mail-in ballot can drop off their ballot on Election Day by 7 p.m. at their county's early voting clerk's office. The clerks are responsible for receiving mail-in ballots. Information about the clerks, including office addresses, is available on the Texas Secretary of State's website.