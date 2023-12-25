Is anything open on Christmas Day? Store and restaurant chains whose doors are open today.

You'll need $46,000 to afford the 12 Days of Christmas You'll need $46,000 to afford the 12 Days of Christmas 00:25

If you still need to find a (very) last-minute gift on Christmas Day or track down an ingredient for your holiday feast, you may need to hunt around for an open store. Most retailers, restaurants, fast-food locations and grocery stores are shut on December 25, although there are a few exceptions.

Is anything open on Christmas Day?

A few stores open their doors on Christmas Day, but not many. Unlike Thanksgiving, when more retailers, grocery chains and restaurants remain open, Christmas remains a holiday observed by most businesses.

What superstores and department stores are open on Christmas?



You may be out of luck if you are looking to shop at a superstore on Christmas, as most major chains plan to close on December 25. That includes Costco, Kohl's, Sam's Club, Target and Walmart.

What grocery stores are open on Christmas?

You may have better luck finding an open grocery store, although many will be shuttered on the holiday.

OPEN:

Acme Markets : Stores are open on Christmas day, although with limited hours.

: Stores are open on Christmas day, although with limited hours. Giant Food : Select locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Select locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vons: Stores open with reduced hours.

CLOSED:

ALDI: Stores closed on Christmas Day.

Stores closed on Christmas Day. Kroger: Stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Publix : All stores closed on the 25th.

: All stores closed on the 25th. Trader Joe's : All stores closed on Monday.

: All stores closed on Monday. Whole Foods: All stores closed on Christmas Day.

What fast food restaurants are open on Christmas Day?

Some popular chains say many of their locations will be open, but it's best to check to see if your local restaurant is closing early.

CLOSED:

Chick-fil-A : The chain's restaurants are closed.

: The chain's restaurants are closed. Chipotle : A representative said the chain is closed on the 25th.

: A representative said the chain is closed on the 25th. Cracker Barrel: The chain is closed for the holiday.

OPEN:

Dunkin' : Many Dunkin' stores will be open on Christmas, but hours may vary. The chain recommends checking a location's hours on the Dunkin' Mobile App before visiting.

: Many Dunkin' stores will be open on Christmas, but hours may vary. The chain recommends checking a location's hours on the Dunkin' Mobile App before visiting. McDonald's : Most stores are open, but hours will vary. You can check local hours here.

: Most stores are open, but hours will vary. You can check local hours here. Starbucks: Many Starbucks locations will be open, but hours can vary. It's best to check ahead online.