What parents should know about their children's AI use this holiday season

Winter break is just a couple of weeks away, and as students will likely spend more time on their devices, one North Texas pediatric psychologist is warning parents to monitor their kids' use of artificial intelligence.

The holiday season can mean festive lights, shopping for your children's gifts, and more time using technology. Children's Health staff psychologist Dr. Jamie Nguyen said the use of AI is becoming more common among young people.

"Seventy-two percent of teenagers ages 13 to 18 have reported using an AI chatbot or a companion at least once, and about 52% are using it regularly," Nguyen said.

About 40% of kids 12 and younger have used voice assistants, such as Alexa and Siri, and around 10% have used AI tools like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, according to a May Pew Research Center study.

Consumers are expected to spend $2.6 billion on AI-powered toys in 2025.

"If there is an AI toy being introduced into the family, I would highly recommend parent involvement, especially in the early stages of introducing that toy," Nguyen said.

You can watch out for certain signs that your child's AI use may be getting dangerous.

"That use may be a little bit more unsafe if the kids are feeling distressed when they lose access to their AI toys or AI companions," Nguyen said. "That could look like crying or yelling."

The doctor said you should also be concerned if your children are using AI as their main social outlet.

"Maybe they're spending more time in their rooms with their AI, they're trying to hide their use, or if they are talking to you less than usual," Nguyen said.

That's why Nguyen suggests urging your child to use AI outside their bedroom, setting time limits on use, and using the technology together.

"Get a fun conversation going versus anything very punitive or going into that lecture realm because our kids tend to shut down when that happens," Nguyen said.

Nguyen encourages you to get help from a mental health professional if your child seems closed off or secretive about their AI use.