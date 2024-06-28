Biden dropped out of 2024 race against Trump. Here's what happens now.

Biden addresses debate performance at rally Biden addresses debate performance at campaign rally 13:29

President Biden announced Sunday he would not run for reelection, saying it is in "the best interest" of the Democratic Party and the country to withdraw from the race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the nominee.

The decision comes nearly a month after Mr. Biden's lackluster debate performance on June 27, marked by a raspy voice, gaping facial expressions, rambling answers on key questions and a perceived failure to refute several lies from former President Donald Trump. It fueled concern among many Democrats in Washington and sparked discussion about whether there's a way to replace him on the Democratic ticket in the 2024 presidential election.

For weeks, Mr. Biden was defiant to growing calls from Democrats to step aside. A reenergized Mr. Biden showed no sign of backing away when he spoke at a campaign rally in North Carolina the day after the debate. "I don't debate as well as I used to," he acknowledged, but added, "I know how to get things done. And I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up."

Here's what the process to replace 81-year-old presumptive Democratic nominee could look like, according to experts and Democratic National Committee rules.

Biden had to step aside voluntarily

The president couldn't be forced to step down from the race, election law and process experts agree. It's something he had to do voluntarily. Mr. Biden possesses nearly all of the delegates from the primary process and most states have already completed their primaries.

"This is all premised on Biden himself agreeing to do this," said John Fortier, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who studies the Electoral College process and continuity of government.

The timing of any replacement of a major party's nominee

Stepping aside before the Democratic convention, which begins on Aug. 19 in Chicago, is legally easy but politically difficult, said Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame who specializes in election law.

"It's politically messy before the convention but it's not legally messy," Muller said. There is no legal impediment to his stepping aside as the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The decision on who would replace Mr. Biden on the ticket will be left to the delegates at the Democratic convention, the National Task Force on Election Crises notes.

Because he stepped aside before the convention, Mr. Biden will likely have significant influence on the Democratic Party's choice of who would take his place on the ticket. The most likely candidate would be Harris, Muller and Fortier agreed in interviews before the president stepped aside.

"He could negotiate of course beforehand with people to try to get a common front," Fortier said. "By far the most likely outcome is that it would go to Kamala Harris."

But that's far from a guarantee. There could be other contenders who would make their case to the thousands of delegates currently pledged to vote for Mr. Biden.

If Harris were to become the presidential nominee before the convention, she would be able to pick her running mate, perhaps another big-name Democrat who performed well in an open convention.

A contested convention?

The Democratic National Committee had planned to hold a virtual roll call at some point between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7 to formally nominate Mr. Biden and Harris, almost two weeks before the party's nominating convention, which will take place from Aug. 19 to 22. The virtual roll call was originally planned in order to meet a ballot certification deadline in Ohio on that date.

Mr. Biden dropping out complicates the picture now, to say the least. The DNC hasn't said what the plan is moving forward, but party rules say delegates "elected to the national convention pledged to a presidential candidate shall in all good conscience reflect the sentiments of those who elected them."

Fortier said this likely means delegates must vote for Mr. Biden on the first ballot.

"The delegates are bound on the first vote, and Biden would essentially decline or release them, and then we move onto the second round where everybody is uncommitted," he said.

Muller said there could be some room for interpretation, and if Democrats were to coalesce around a new candidate ahead of the convention, they might be able to vote for someone other than Mr. Biden.

"I think there would be a strong incentive for people to not vote for Mr. Biden, but to show strength for some other candidate," he said.

If a first ballot is inconclusive, so-called superdelegates — party leaders and elected officials in the party — could vote in subsequent ballots. And delegates would continue to vote until a nominee is secured. That could be a lengthy process, depending on how united or divided delegates are.

Past convention fights

Convention fights can be long and grueling. The 1924 Democratic National Convention took a record 103 ballots to nominate presidential nominee John W. Davis and vice presidential nominee Charles W. Bryan, who went on to lose in November.

In 1968, Robert Kennedy — father of current independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — jumped in the race late, after President Lyndon Johnson announced in late March he wouldn't seek reelection. Kennedy was on track to win more delegates than anti-war candidate Sen. Eugene McCarthy when he was gunned down just after his speech following his victory in the California primary.

Instead of nominating an existing candidate, the Democratic Party chose then-Vice President Hubert Humphrey, Johnson's pick, at the convention in Chicago. Humphrey lost that November to Richard Nixon.

If Democrats held a contested convention today, presidential hopefuls would go and make their pitch to the state delegations.