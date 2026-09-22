Who will take over police service for Westlake after the town ended its contract with Keller?

A disagreement between two neighboring North Texas communities over a data center has escalated, leading one to end its contract for police services. Now, another North Texas city may step in to help.

Last week, the town of Westlake voted not to renew its deal for Keller to provide police services amid a legal fight over a planned data center. While Westlake has not yet announced its plans for a replacement, a clue can be found in the city council agenda of another nearby city.

On Tuesday, councilmembers in Roanoke will meet behind closed doors in an executive session of their biweekly meeting to deliberate on "personnel matters" concerning the "Westlake Police Services Provider."

How the data center fight unfolded

In August, a Tarrant County judge temporarily blocked Westlake from voting on or taking action to approve a proposed data center development agreement at the request of the Lakes at Marshall Ridge Homeowners Association in Keller.

The Westlake data center was planned for construction on land near Highway 377, at the border of the Marshall Ridge neighborhood. Residents shared concerns about power, water use and noise. Many also said they weren't properly notified about the data center plans and learned about them through social media posts.

This controversy led to a bit of a blame game between Keller and Westlake.

On the data center project's website, the Town of Westlake said: "Contrary to recent assertions that this project came as a surprise, the proposed data center was discussed openly and collaboratively more than a year ago."

The former mayor of Keller said on Facebook that he attended the meeting and that "the concept was presented merely as a possibility."

This led the city of Keller to send a resolution to Westlake formally opposing the data center.

In a statement, Kelley Mayor Ross McMullin said that the Town of Westlake was slow to respond to the resolution.

Police services severed

For years, the city of Keller has provided police services to Westlake; however, tensions have risen amid the recent legal battle over the data center.

In a closed-door executive session last week, Westlake leaders decided not to renew those services. But the contract lasts until October of 2028.

Kelly Mayor Ross McMullin said he was disappointed in the decision and said in a statement, "We will remain professional, respectful and fully committed to the communities we serve."