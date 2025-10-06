Congressman Wesley Hunt enters GOP primary for U.S. Senate: "It is time for us to have a new form of leadership"

Texas Congressman Wesley Hunt ended months of speculation Monday, announcing he is running in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate. He joins Sen. John Cornyn, who is seeking a fifth term, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Many political analysts believe Hunt's entry could help force a primary runoff. The Houston congressman spoke with CBS News Texas about his campaign hours after entering what is already a contentious Republican battle.

"This race cannot be about a blood feud between Ken Paxton and John Cornyn," Hunt said. "This race has got to be about Texas."

Hunt says Cornyn is vulnerable

While Cornyn and Paxton have high name recognition from past statewide campaigns, Hunt is not well known outside his home region. His campaign has blitzed the Dallas–Fort Worth market with TV ads to boost his profile.

"I think it's a fresh face. It's a fresh look. It's new leadership," Hunt said. He believes Cornyn is vulnerable in the March GOP primary. "Well, of course. That's exactly what the numbers show... that's exactly what the data shows."

Hunt pointed to heavy TV advertising by Cornyn and his supporters. "He should be at 60 to 70 percent no matter what and he's barely cresting 30 percent," Hunt said. "That's been consistent across all polls, which tells me that the people of Texas are looking for an alternative."

Paxton and Cornyn camps respond

Asked whether Paxton is vulnerable in the general election, Hunt said, "The data absolutely shows that. But again, this is not about me trying to compare who can win or who can lose in a general election, or who can win or who can lose in a primary election. This is about choosing the best candidate."

In a statement, Paxton campaign adviser Nick Maddux said, "We welcome Wesley Hunt to the race. Primaries are good for our party and our voters, and Wesley and General Paxton both know that Texans deserve better than the failed, anti-Trump record of John Cornyn."

Cornyn's senior campaign adviser Matt Mackowiak slammed Hunt in a statement: "Senator Cornyn has soared ahead in the latest polling and will win this election. Rep. Wesley Hunt is a legend in his own mind. No one is happier this morning than the national Democrats who are watching Wesley continue his quixotic quest for relevancy, costing tens of millions of dollars that will endanger the Trump agenda from being passed."

Hunt responded: "That means I'm right over the target zone, and I'm doing exactly what I need to be doing."

Trump's endorsement still pending

President Donald Trump has not endorsed any of the Republican candidates in the race but has said he is paying attention to it.

"I don't think this race is entirely about that," Hunt said. "I think President Trump's endorsement has to be earned. If you've noticed, he hasn't endorsed anyone in this race. I would love to have President Trump's endorsement, especially in the Republican primary because it ends it. But that's not what this is about. This is about putting our best foot forward and showing the president and showing the people of Texas what America First really, really means."

Polls show tight three-way race

The latest Real Clear Politics average between May and August showed Paxton leading with 36.7 percent, Cornyn at 32.7 percent, and Hunt at 19 percent. Hunt said he's confident he can raise his numbers, citing the large number of undecided Republican voters.