Weekend Pride Events: Throw on your best rainbow threads for fun

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWSTEXAS) - Pride Month, when the world's LGBTQ communities converge to celebrate the freedom to be themselves, has begun.

Here are a few local ways you can join the fun.

80s pop star Debbie Gibson is in Dallas for the 16th annual MetroBall 2023 at Oak Lawn's Station 4 (S4). Electronic music artist Kristine W. joins Gibson alongside emcee Jada Pinkett Fox. The event, which benefits the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund, starts at 7 p.m. and will also offer a silent auction, raffle, and a post-concert celebration. Click here for tickets.

The Double Wide near Fair Park is hosting a Pride Kickoff Party, too. Live music, DJs and eight Drag Queens are set to entertain guests. The party starts at 9 p.m., and is for ages 21 and older. Click here for tickets.

Another free event and hosted by hosted by musician Dezi 5 is happening at Thunderbird Station's Drag King Pit Stop. Dezi 5 will feature sets by DJs Gabe Mendoza and Frou Frou Fox, vibrator races and more. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the shows starts at 10 p.m. More info. here.

The annual Bleach X Disco,TX Pride-a-palooza is another rainbow-flavored option at Sons of Hermann Hall. Expect to see go-go dancers and live performances by Cure for Paranoia and Barbie Bank Rose, and a drag show will include performers Bible Girl, Blackberry, Bleach, Kylee Ohara Fatale, and Shasta Montana. The party is for ages 21 and older. Score tickets here.

The Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church in Carrollton and Carrollton Pride is hosting a city-wide Carrollton Pride Day Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will have booths, food trucks, and music. More information found here.

FC Dallas is hosting its "Y'all Means All" Night at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, where they will play Nashville SC. Fans can glow with free LED necklaces and enjoy a drone/light show. The game starts at 7:30 p.m., and a portion of the ticket sales that night will go to Pride Frisco. Get tickets here.

Fair Park kicks off Saturday with the family-friendly Dallas Pride Music Festival, featuring headliner Allison Ponthier, Black Girl Magic, Averi Burk, Dezi 5, The Roommates, the cast of the Rose Room, and more. A Family Pride Zone will have bounce houses, face painting, entertainment for kids, and the Pride Train ride. It will also offer Teen Pride, a safe environment for LGBTQ+ youth ages 13 to 19 and their friends to enjoy age-appropriate live entertainment and activities. The event starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 9 p.m. Get tickets here.

The Dallas Pride Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade rolls through Fair Park with plenty of floats, elaborate costumes, bands, and more. The mile-long march and the party that comes with it will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Grand Marshals are Liz Dyer, Ronnie Shue, Kylee O'Hara Fatale, and Ashton Hammer. The event is free. Get details here.

PROPA and Crystal Queer Riot is hosting a Pride rooftop day party, brunch, and drag show from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at CANVAS Hotel. Entertainment will include Lady Vanity Roux, Jenny Beank, SirQueen, Electra Onyx, Foxy Charm and Megan Riot. Grab tickets here.