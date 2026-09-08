Driver seriously injured after 100 mph DPS chase, crash on I-20 in Weatherford, authorities say

A driver was seriously injured Monday after leading a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on a chase that exceeded 100 mph, striking another vehicle and continuing to flee before crashing into a culvert, authorities said.

The driver's name and information about any possible charges were not immediately released.

According to DPS, the trooper spotted a white GMC Terrain traveling west on Interstate 20 in Weatherford at more than 100 mph.

The driver fled when the trooper attempted a traffic stop. Near I-20 and U.S. 180, the GMC struck another vehicle but continued west on I-20. Both vehicles were damaged, but no one was injured, DPS said.

CBS News Texas

After exiting I-20 near Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, the driver tried to reenter the interstate by driving through a bar ditch and struck a culvert. The GMC came to rest on I-20, blocking the westbound lanes, authorities said.

The driver, who was alone in the GMC, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

DPS said the incident remains under investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.