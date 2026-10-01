Waxahachie mother charged with capital murder in deaths of her two sons, sheriff says

A Waxahachie woman is accused of killing her two sons in a shooting early Thursday, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.

Colleen Nichole Lemmon, 42, faces two counts of capital murder, Ellis County Sheriff Brad Norman said.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 900 block of Big Sky Drive shortly after 4 a.m. following a 911 call reporting an emergency.

Inside the home, deputies found two males who had been shot, Norman said. Christopher Scott Pitre, 21, died at the scene. A 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died.

Colleen Nichole Lemmon, 42, of Waxahachie Ellis County Sheriff's Office

Lemmon was also found at the home with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to the sheriff.

Investigators said evidence gathered at the scene led them to identify Lemmon as the suspected shooter.

The boys' father has been notified, and authorities are not releasing the 15-year-old victim's name.

Lemmon was taken into custody and received medical treatment before being booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center. She is awaiting arraignment, and bond has not been set.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the victims' father, family members, and loved ones involved in this tragic incident," Norman said in a news release. "They will remain in our prayers during this difficult time."

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.