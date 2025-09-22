Water rescue leads to driver's arrest in North Texas, officials say

A water rescue ended in an arrest for a man in Ponder on Monday afternoon, according to the Ponder Fire Department.

Crews were called to the 5500 block of C. Wolfe Road just after 12:15 p.m., where they found the man inside his car in fast-moving water, according to Ponder Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Economodes.

Ponder doesn't have a swift water team, so they threw the man a rope in case the vehicle became dislodged and called Denton for help.

A Denton fire engine arrived and was able to get close enough that they could get a life jacket to the man, who then crawled out of the car and onto the fire engine and was promptly arrested.

The charge was for driving around barricades.

The Denton County Sheriff's Office was the arresting agency, Economedes said.

We have reached out to the Denton County SO for more information.