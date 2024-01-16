Water main breaks in Dallas, Fort Worth could impact your Tuesday AM commute

Water main breaks could impact your Tuesday AM commute

NORTH TEXAS – If you're heading back to work Tuesday, there are two water main breaks that could impact your commute.

In Dallas, a water main break on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway next to Klyde Warren Park is quickly turning into ice.

We’re following a large water main break in #Dallas just north of Klyde Warren Park on the Woodall Rodgers Fwy westbound service road near the Fed Reserve Bank. A lot of ice has formed and temps won’t get above freezing today so watch out if you’re in the area. @CBSNewsTexas pic.twitter.com/c6mQ96uw27 — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) January 16, 2024

Woodall Rodgers Freeway westbound is closed as emergency crews try to contain the break.

As temps hover below freezing, the water will continue to ice over.

In Fort Worth, another water main break is spilling on Felix Street near I-35W. Water is spilling onto the street, freezing over.

🚨 Water main break in Fort Worth 🚨 patches of ice & freezing temperatures impacting side streets like Felix St. in southern portion of the city just off 35W. Use extra caution on your commute this morning. @CBSNewsTexas pic.twitter.com/b3aPQrRM1h — Lauren Crawford (@laurenacrawford) January 16, 2024

The City of Fort Worth says the water mains break when water reaches 42 degrees – not even below freezing.