Water main breaks in Dallas, Fort Worth could impact your Tuesday AM commute
NORTH TEXAS – If you're heading back to work Tuesday, there are two water main breaks that could impact your commute.
In Dallas, a water main break on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway next to Klyde Warren Park is quickly turning into ice.
Woodall Rodgers Freeway westbound is closed as emergency crews try to contain the break.
As temps hover below freezing, the water will continue to ice over.
In Fort Worth, another water main break is spilling on Felix Street near I-35W. Water is spilling onto the street, freezing over.
The City of Fort Worth says the water mains break when water reaches 42 degrees – not even below freezing.
