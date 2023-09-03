Watch Live: Jimmy Buffett to be honored with second-line parade in Key West Sunday

South Florida honors Jimmy Buffet South Florida honors Jimmy Buffet 01:55

KEY WEST, Fla. -- Key West is planning to pay tribute Sunday to the late musician Jimmy Buffett with a second-line procession Sunday evening, officials said.

The "It's 5 o'Clock in Key West" second line procession is to begin at 5 p.m. on the island's Duval Street to honor Buffett, a longtime island resident who died early Saturday. He was 76. According to reports, Buffett passed away Sept. 1 at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island, while surrounded by family and friends.



His death was announced in a statement posted on his website and social media channels early Saturday,

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," the statement said. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Buffett only ever had one pop hit, "Margaritaville," but his music earned him generations of devoted fans and led to a business empire that made him one of America's wealthiest celebrities.

Buffett spent decades touring after the success of "Margaritaville," and he used the commercial clout and the support of his rabid "Parrotheads," or fans, to merchandise his music, open a chain of Margaritaville resorts and restaurants, and launch a lifestyle brand. According to Forbes, Buffett's net worth was over a billion dollars, and his concerts have reportedly grossed more than a million dollars a night.

Buffett continued to tour until 2023. His last tour date, listed on his website, is a performance in San Francisco on May 6, 2023. About two weeks later, he cancelled upcoming late May tour dates in South Carolina. At the time, Buffett said he was hospitalized for "some issues that needed immediate attention."