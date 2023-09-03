South Florida honors Jimmy Buffet who passed at 76 in Key West

HOLLYWOOD -- A memorial grows at the original Margaritaville Cafe location in Key West, the place where musician Jimmy Buffett developed his legendary "beach-bum" persona.

"He called Key West home. No matter where else he built house, or wherever he decided to reside in the moment, Key West was always home," said city commissioner Clayton Lopez.

Buffett came to Key West in the 1970s and his hit song Margaritaville became synonymous with the island.

"When you say Margaritaville, you're talking about the city of Key West," said Lopez.

Fans across South Florida are remembering the late musician, many of them celebrating his life at his iconic Margaritaville resort in Hollywood.

"It hurts. It hurts," said Jessica Webber.

"It's a sad day. Jimmy Buffett's been a big part of everybody's life for decades and we came out to Margaritaville to pay homage today," said Steven Russo.

"He's happy that we have good music, he's happy we got a beautiful building, he's happy his name is up in the stars," said Jose Lopez.

Buffett embodied escapism, the concept of enjoying life and taking it easy, creating the idea that it's five o'clock somewhere.

His legacy will live on forever, and his fan base of Parrotheads hope that he's enjoying a cheeseburger in paradise.

"He's doing another show now, but it's in the sky," said Jimmy Weekley, owner of Fausto's Food Palace in Key West.

Buffett's family says he passed away with loved ones by his side Friday. Buffett was 76-years-old.