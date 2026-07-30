Watauga man charged after suspected brutal baseball bat attack leaves victim seriously injured, police say

A Watauga man is facing serious charges after allegedly carrying out a brutal baseball bat attack that left the victim with severe injuries and unable to clearly tell officers what had happened, authorities said.

Anthony Curtis Jr., 20, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Watauga Police Department.

The victim, who was found in their driveway, was taken to a local hospital with serious head injuries.

Police say the incident occurred on Wednesday in the 6500 block of Ridglea Drive.

According to authorities, officers canvassed the area, learned Curtis had fled into a nearby home, and secured the area while detectives obtained a search warrant. Because investigators believed Curtis was still inside, the North Richland Hills Regional SWAT Team was called in.

Officers found Curtis inside the residence and recovered the bat believed to be the weapon. He was arrested without incident and taken to jail, police said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.