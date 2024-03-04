Warm weather continues for North Texas ahead of rain, possible storms later in the week
NORTH TEXAS — We extended the warm weekend weather into our Monday - yay! Let's keep it going heading into Tuesday.
There's a low chance for an isolated storm tonight, mainly to the south and east. But chances for storms seem to have dropped, even compared to the low chances we spoke of earlier this morning. If a storm can get going, some small hail and gusty winds would be possible.
Then we look ahead to Super Tuesday - a gorgeous forecast! Expect a mild start, sunny skies, and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Clouds will return Wednesday with isolated showers possible, but the day to watch this week remains Thursday.
We've issued a Weather Alert for Thursday with the possibility of severe storms in the forecast. As of Monday evening, the main threats would be hail and strong winds with storm development Thursday afternoon and evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of North Texas highlighted for the chance of severe storms, but details will start to become more clear Tuesday.
A strong cold front will arrive late Friday, knocking temps below normal for the weekend.
