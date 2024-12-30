North Texas to experience colder temperatures, clear skies on New Year's Eve

NORTH TEXAS – A sunny Monday is in store across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with mild temperatures on the way.

A surface low pressure in Kansas continues to strengthen and will move into Missouri later on Monday. A cold front will develop south of the area of low pressure and will move through North Texas later this afternoon into the evening.

That front will drop high temperatures back to seasonal averages for the last day of 2024.

New Year's Eve weather in North Texas

Without any moisture to work with, the front will pass through without any rain or cloud cover. The dry air sticks around into New Year's Eve which means any fireworks celebrations look to have prime viewing conditions. However, you will need your winter coat as we ring in the New Year – temperatures will cool to the mid-40s by midnight.

Temperatures will moderate a bit heading into the first full weekend of 2025 with high temperatures warming to the upper 50s to low 60s as a ridge of high pressure builds over the Southern Plains. However, that warmup is short-lived with what looks like to be a strong arctic front forecast will move into North Texas on Sunday night.

As of this writing, there will be a significant cold plunge on Jan. 6-9 with morning temperatures cooling to the upper 20s by Jan. 7-9.

