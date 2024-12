What's open and what's closed in Dallas, Fort Worth on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day?

NORTH TEXAS – The holiday season isn't over just yet. Several North Texas retailers are operating with limited hours in observance of New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Here is a list of what's open and what's closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in North Texas:

Grocery stores in North Texas

Albertsons/Tom Thumb: Open during regular hours, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

H-E-B: Open during regular hours, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Central Market: Open during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Kroger: Open during regular hours, 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Aldi: Open on New Year's Eve from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed on New Year's Day.

Whole Foods: Open during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., on New Year's Eve; open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day.

La Michoacana Meat Market: Open during regular hours, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Fiesta Mart: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Day.

El Rancho Supermercado: Open during regular hours, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Major retailers in the DFW area

Walmart: Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Target: Open on New Year's Eve from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Costco: Open on New Year's Eve from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on New Year's Day.

Sam's Club: Open on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed on New Year's Day.

Dallas, Arlington, Fort Worth pharmacies and convenience stores

CVS: Open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day; hours may vary.

Walgreens: Open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day; hours may vary.

Buc-ee's: Stores are open 24 hours.

7-Eleven: Many locations open 24/7.

Many locations open 24/7. Circle K: Many locations open 24/7.