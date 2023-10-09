Watch CBS News
Weather

Warm and dry week ahead before another coldfront

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Above normal highs and dry weather most of the week ahead
Above normal highs and dry weather most of the week ahead 03:44

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - What a morning! We had low 50s for the first time since last Spring. 

DFW has only logged a dozen mornings with below-normal lows over the last three months. Keep in mind this is, so far, the warmest year ever recorded at DFW.

download.png

After a summer day last Wednesday, our first days of Fall weather arrived Saturday.

download.png

We'll spend most of the work week ahead with above-normal temperatures. We are even expecting temps in the 90s by Thursday. It'll be windy by mid-week all the way to Friday.

download.png

We have a cold front arriving just in time to knock these temperatures down before the weekend arrives. It looks like another banner weather weekend for the State Fair. We'll include some minor rain chances for Friday, but it does look rather iffy.

download.png

There is a good chance we'll have a longer run of below-normal temperatures again soon. It looks to start on Friday and go on to at least the middle of the next week.

download.png

Here is the 7-day forecast that starts much like the theme of 2023: warm and dry.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 7:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.