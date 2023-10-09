Warm and dry week ahead before another coldfront

Above normal highs and dry weather most of the week ahead

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - What a morning! We had low 50s for the first time since last Spring.

DFW has only logged a dozen mornings with below-normal lows over the last three months. Keep in mind this is, so far, the warmest year ever recorded at DFW.

After a summer day last Wednesday, our first days of Fall weather arrived Saturday.

We'll spend most of the work week ahead with above-normal temperatures. We are even expecting temps in the 90s by Thursday. It'll be windy by mid-week all the way to Friday.

We have a cold front arriving just in time to knock these temperatures down before the weekend arrives. It looks like another banner weather weekend for the State Fair. We'll include some minor rain chances for Friday, but it does look rather iffy.

There is a good chance we'll have a longer run of below-normal temperatures again soon. It looks to start on Friday and go on to at least the middle of the next week.

Here is the 7-day forecast that starts much like the theme of 2023: warm and dry.