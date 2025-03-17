Wanted felon arrested after pursuit and standoff in North Texas, Haltom City police say

A wanted felon was taken into custody Monday after leading Haltom City police on a vehicle pursuit, barricading himself inside an abandoned home, and attempting to evade capture following a K9 deployment, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as John Garcia, was initially spotted driving what officers believed to be a stolen vehicle just after noon. When police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Garcia fled, prompting a chase that ended in the 1000 block of Haltom Road. He then abandoned the vehicle and took refuge inside a vacant residence, police said.

Officers soon discovered Garcia had active felony warrants and was on parole for previous weapon and drug-related charges. Police attempted to negotiate with him in both English and Spanish, but he refused to surrender, authorities said.

North Texas agents used a drone and a K9 officer for the arrest

Authorities deployed a drone for aerial observation of the residence, revealing Garcia boarding windows from the inside, signaling an effort to prolong the standoff, police said. In response, officers introduced tear gas, but Garcia remained non-compliant. When he finally exited the house, he attempted to flee but was quickly taken down by a trained K9 officer.

Garcia was transported to a local hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries before being taken into custody. He is currently being held on felony warrants for violation of parole and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Additional charges related to the stolen vehicle, the pursuit, and the standoff may follow, police said.

The Haltom City Police Department worked with the North Richland Hills Police Department, the Richland Hills Police Department, and the Fort Worth Real-Time Crime Center during the incident.