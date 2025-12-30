Wallaby named Rex found and returned after escaping from New Jersey animal farm

Rex, the wallaby that went missing Monday night from a South Jersey animal sanctuary after breaking out of his enclosure, was found safe Tuesday night.

Lots of Love Farm in Williamstown, New Jersey, said Rex was found at the Williamstown Walmart off the Black Horse Pike, close to where he was first spotted Monday night.

"THANK YOU EVERYONE YOU'RE ALL AMAZING," Lots of Love Farm wrote on Facebook. "HE MUST REALLY LIKE WALMART!!!LOL."

A group of teenagers helped capture Rex after he spent about 24 hours hopping around Gloucester County. Gavin Buniak and his friends wrangled Rex before getting him back home.

Ron Layden, who owns Lots of Love, said it's possible that someone accidentally left Rex's pen open before he escaped sometime around 4 or 5 p.m. on Monday.

Gavin Buniak and the friends who helped capture Rex the wallaby Gavin Buniak

"He's probably hunkered down somewhere," Layden said Tuesday morning. "But I don't think the cold's going to bother him."

Monroe Township Police said several officers responded to reports of a loose "kangaroo" that was almost hit by a car while crossing the street near East Malaga Road and South Black Horse Pike Monday night, and also received a call about the wallaby being spotted at the Walmart.

Several videos posted on social media showed a kangaroo-like animal hopping around outside the store before being located Tuesday.

Lots of Love Farm said a drone pet locating company helped with the search.

Wallabies are similar to kangaroos, but a bit smaller. They use their long tails for balance, and they typically hop around on their powerful hind legs. They are native to areas of the South Pacific like Australia and Papua New Guinea.