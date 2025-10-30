Volunteers renovate the home of injured North Texas veteran

Volunteers from two non-profit organizations spent the day Thursday renovating the home of an injured U.S. Army veteran.

Those with Rebuilding Together North Texas and the Team Depot Foundation spent the day repairing and repainting damaged siding, building a raised flower bed, refreshing the home's exterior, and painting two bedrooms.

It's all in an effort to help U.S. Army veteran Eddie Gutierrez, who suffered a traumatic brain injury while serving the country in Afghanistan. The lasting effects of his injury affect his daily life. He lives at his home in The Colony with his wife and two children.

The Colony Home Depot manager, Will Booth, said volunteers feel honored to lend a helping hand and give Gutierrez some relief.

"He's just very excited that we're here and thankful for us to be here to help him out and his family," Booth said. "As an Army veteran, he's excited to see the work with the Home Depot coming out and is assisting with his family and helping out with this home."

Home Depot's foundation has worked on more than 65,000 veteran homes and facilities since 2011.