Video shows rescue after car crashes into building, catches fire in Dallas

Video shows at least one person being rescued after a car crashed into a Dallas warehouse just before it caught on fire.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the reported vehicle fire at a business in the 12800 block of Dickerson St. just after 2 a.m. Monday.

"Reports indicated that the vehicle crashed into the building and caught on fire," DFR said in a statement. Dallas police identified the building as a warehouse located at 17800 Dickerson St.

In the video, a car engine revs and tires squeal before it crashes through a raised fence and slams into the building.

A second vehicle stopped on the road, two people jumped out, ran to the crashed car and helped the person climb out of the window of the car as a fire ignited under it.

DFR said it's not clear how much damage was done to the building, but firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. The department also said that no one was found inside the vehicle, and there were no reported injuries.

Later in the morning, at 8:45 a.m., DFR was sent back out for a reported structure fire because someone could see smoke coming from the roof. However, it turned out to be a smoldering bird's nest in the rain gutter.