Video shows North Texas H-E-B giving away free groceries after system outage: "Have a very merry Christmas"

Steven Rosenbaum
Dozens of shoppers at the H-E-B in Burleson got an unexpected present for the holidays: Free groceries.

Video from Monday morning, posted to Facebook, shows a manager of the busy store informing people who were waiting in line that they could not get their computer system back up and running after an outage.

"Today, everything that you have, we are going to bag you up and hope that you have a very merry Christmas, and continue to shop with us," said the manager, whose name badge read "Destanie."

The announcement was met by applause, cheers and many smiling shoppers.

CBS News Texas has reached out to H-E-B for more information.

